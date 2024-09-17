Uplifting rural, impoverished urban areas a key federal priority, says PM Anwar

KOTA KINABALU: The Federal Government is determined to uplift the dignity of all states, particularly those in rural, remote and urban poverty-stricken areas, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

Anwar expressed confidence that this commitment can be achieved through collaboration, dialogue and teamwork between federal and state leaders, including those from Sabah and Sarawak.

He acknowledged that every state faces its own challenges, but stressed that the voices of the people from all corners of the nation must be heard to ensure their needs are met.

“For Malaysia to succeed, whoever becomes Prime Minister, minister, or leader must serve all Malaysians, regardless of their background,” he said in his speech at the 2024 National Malaysia Day celebration at Padang Merdeka here tonight.

The event was officiated by the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, and attended by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor as well as Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Also in attendance were both Deputy Prime Ministers, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, as well as Federal and state Cabinet ministers.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who chairs the 2024 National Day and Malaysia Day Celebration Main Committee, and Sabah’s Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, Datuk Christina Liew, who co-chairs the Malaysia Day Main Committee, were also present. They were joined by heads of Federal and state government departments.

Anwar also assured that he will work tirelessly alongside fellow leaders and the Malaysia Agreement Implementation Action Council (MTPMA63) Technical Committee to realise the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“Although I acknowledge that there are challenges we must address, I am fortunate that upon assuming the role of Prime Minister, my two trusted friends – the Chief Minister of Sabah (Hajiji) and the Premier of Sarawak (Abang Johari) – have cooperated, communicated openly and provided constructive criticism as friends.

“They have expressed their concerns and demands, but always with the spirit of collaboration to advance our beloved Malaysia. I hope other leaders will draw inspiration from the spirit they have demonstrated,” he said.

Anwar said it would be inaccurate to claim that the top leadership of Sabah and Sarawak has never raised concerns or made claims regarding the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63). However, he stressed that these aspirations have been expressed with a spirit of unity aimed at advancing Malaysia.

“Just as I will make requests and appeals to them, the spirit of unity and commitment to the success of Malaysia is very much alive,” he said.

Anwar also called on all Malaysians to foster a spirit of independence and unity in building the nation, while avoiding racism and hatred.

He said the theme of the 2024 national-level Malaysia Day celebration, ‘Malaysia MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka’, should be deeply understood as it not only signifies freedom from colonial rule but also reflects the importance of choosing leaders who can govern effectively and advocate for the people’s welfare.

The prime minister also underscored the need to celebrate Malaysia’s international successes, irrespective of race, ethnicity or religion.

He cited the recent triumphs of Malaysian athletes, including Bonnie Bunyau Gustin from Sarawak, who won a gold medal in powerlifting at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, and Eddy Bernard from Beluran, Sabah, who secured a bronze in the men’s 100 metres T44 (physical impairment) category at the same event.

“We do not question their origins, ethnicity or religion. We are simply proud that Malaysians have brought honour by winning medals at the Paris Paralympics. This is the spirit we want to cultivate among us,” he said.