PETALING JAYA: Researchers from Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) have unearthed a nearly complete life-size Buddha figure in a meditative position inside the largest Buddhist temple in Bukit Choras, Yan, Kedah.

Located north of Gunung Jerai, the temple which dates back 1,200 years was also discovered by USM researchers.

Led by Dr. Nasha Rodziadi Khaw of the Global Archaeological Research Centre (PPAG), the team is currently engaged in the recovery of two additional relics found at the site, believed to be Buddha figures albeit incomplete, lacking heads.

A fourth relic is speculated to be concealed within the temple’s structure.

According to Tourism, Arts, and Culture ministry (Motac) secretary-general Datuk Roslan Abdul Rahman, this discovery is particularly exciting because it predates the Borobudur temple in Indonesia and Angkor Wat in Cambodia.

The relics found here are believed to date back to the 7th or 8th century AD, whereas those in Indonesia are from the 9th century and in Cambodia from the early 12th century.

The Phase 3 archaeological research, conducted collaboratively by the National Heritage Department and USM, occurred from April 21 to May 21 of this year. It also unearthed several other artefacts of great significance and importance to Malaysia.

“We are certainly very excited about this latest discovery, which is highly significant and important to the country.

“As a safety measure and for further investigation, the relics have been removed from the Bukit Choras site and temporarily placed in the laboratory of PPAG USM for meticulous conservation work. Once more details are available about the discoveries, we will make them public,“ he told New Straits Times.

He said Phase 3 of the archaeological research also uncovered structural elements on the northern and western walls, revealing clearly the main structure of the unique Bukit Choras temple.

Additionally, stratigraphic studies, contour mapping, and detailed documentation were carried out on the temple structure and the laterite blocks found.

“And an important discovery at the site is the human-sized Buddha figure made of stucco, a type of plaster mix of lime, water, and sand, found on the northern wall of the temple. Unlike statues found during phases I and II, this Buddha figure was found complete with its head, featuring iconographic characteristics such as robes, facial expression, and attire, which is clearly visible. Furthermore, a Sanskrit inscription carved on stone and fragments of earthenware were also found.

“Comparative studies between this newly discovered Buddha figure and others, especially from the Indian, Indochinese, and Malay Archipelago civilisations, can provide valuable insights into the ancient society of Kedah Tua (ancient Kingdom of Kedah), particularly in terms of religious, cultural, and artistic-technological connections with the outside world. The discovery of another Sanskrit inscription underscores the significance of Bukit Choras as an important religious site,“ he was quoted as saying.

By the end of Phase 3 of the archaeological research at Bukit Choras, three Sanskrit inscriptions have been discovered.

These inscriptions contain ‘sagaramatipariprocha’ mantras, which discuss Buddhist religious doctrines related to emptiness, causality, and attributes attributed to Buddha, similar to those found in Phase I.

Roslan stated that the latest discoveries at the Bukit Choras archaeological site provide new insights into the geostrategic significance of Kedah Tua as a major city along Southeast Asia’s maritime trade routes.