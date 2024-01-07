VOC fee slashed TO RM20 across Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan

PUTRAJAYA: The fee for printing the Vehicle Ownership Certificate (VOC) in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan has been reduced to RM20 effective today, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said.

In a press conference here today, Loke said previously, the fee in Peninsular Malaysia was RM50, while in Sabah and Labuan it was RM25.

The fee for printing the VOC in Sarawak remains at RM5, he added.

“This adjustment aims to bridge the fee gap between Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak,” he said.

In other developments, Loke said the frequency of periodic inspections for driving school vehicles has been reduced from once every six months to annually for vehicles under 10 years old from the date of registration, effective today.

He said new driving school vehicles not exceeding three years old will be exempt from periodic inspections, while the frequency of periodic inspections for driving school vehicles over 10 years old will remain every six months.

“This policy will encourage driving schools to provide newer vehicles for their students. Most of these vehicles are used within the driving school circuit or on designated test routes,” he said.