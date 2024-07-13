Water cut notice tag issued to customers with overdue bills - Air Selangor

SHAH ALAM: Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) has confirmed that the water supply disconnection notice label circulating on social media is legitimate.

In a post on its Facebook page, the company said that the notice label is used for customers with outstanding bills.

“Customers who receive the notice label but do not have any overdue bills should contact us at 15300 or submit an enquiry at the Help Centre available on www.airselangor.com and the Air Selangor application,” read the post.

Earlier, a post by a social media user claiming that his water supply had been disconnected after he found a red Air Selangor tag on his water meter gained widespread attention.

The post also claimed that the QR code on the label directed users to a website that appeared to be Air Selangor, but it was a fake.