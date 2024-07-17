Water quality disruption in Pasir Puteh only temporary - AKSB

KOTA BHARU: Syarikat Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB) has announced that the water quality disruption occurring in Kampung Wakaf Bunut, Pasir Puteh, and surrounding areas is periodic and temporary, and not for a decade as some have claimed.

In a statement today, AKSB informed that the water supply source in the affected area comes from the Merbau Chondong Water Treatment Plant (LRA), which distributes water to the Bukit Jawa Tank before supplying it to 452 user accounts in the village.

“The water quality disruption has been identified as originating from the processing system at the Merbau Chondong LRA, which treats raw water containing high levels of iron and manganese, thereby affecting the current supply and quality of water,” the statement read.

According to the statement, Pasir Puteh AKSB will carry out flushing activities in the affected village and the surrounding Selising area to restore water quality in the short term.

“For long-term measures, the old processing system at the Merbau Chondong LRA will be repaired, which will take two years and is funded by the state government at an estimated cost of RM10 million.

“AKSB will also provide further updates on the situation from time to time through the company’s communication channels, including via the website www.airkelantan.my and other applications,” the statement said.