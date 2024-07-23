Whatsapp, Telegram operators must be more responsible in addressing online misconduct - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Operators of Telegram and WhatsApp need to be more responsible in ensuring that no criminal misconduct is committed on the platforms, says Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said that based on reports from the Bukit Aman Sexual, Women and Children Crime Investigation Division (D11), WhatsApp is found to be widely misused for the purpose of sexual grooming.

“As for Telegram, we have also received many complaints, including from former and current ministers about threatening messages and scammers.

“The problem with Telegram is that it also allegedly involves the misuse of accounts for pornography and the sale of prohibited substances such as drugs,” he told a press conference after launching the U Mobile Digital School Programme here today.

Fahmi said the issues involving the two platforms are already under scrutiny by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and appropriate action will be taken to ensure that the apps and the entire social media are safe for the community to use.

“We want them to be more responsible and more proactive in dealing with any problem highlighted by the authorities and taking action, particularly on the account and channel that violates Malaysian laws.

“If they refuse to make sure their platform is free from criminal elements, we will make sure they comply with the laws in our country,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Fahmi also called on teachers and parents to play a role in ensuring that Generation Z and Generation Alpha are ready to face the challenges of the digital world.

He said that even though the two generations, which refers to those born in 1997 to 2010 and 2011 to 2026, are considered digital natives, they still need to be exposed to the challenges of technology in all aspects of life including health, business and communications.

“There needs to be a change among teachers and students themselves because while they are ready to challenge themselves and to try new technology, they must also understand the limits that exist in terms of law, and ethics and to always be careful (in using the technology),” he added.