Woman dies, daughter seriously hurt in two-vehicle collision in Pasir Puteh

KOTA BHARU: A woman was killed while her three-year-old daughter was seriously injured after the Perodua Viva car they were travelling in was involved in a collision with a Toyota Cross sport utility vehicle at Jalan Machang, Pasir Puteh, Kampung Kandis, this morning.

Pasir Puteh Fire and Rescue Station operations commander, Muhamad Deri Wahab said the victim, Nur Faralysa Aisyah Mohd Hasif, 34, was behind the wheel of Perodua Viva, ferrying her young daughter and sister-in-law, when the accident occurred.

He said the fire and rescue department received a call at 6.56 this morning and arrived at the scene at 7.11 am with nine firefighters.

“When they arrived at the scene of the incident, the victim was found stuck in the driver’s seat and the firemen managed to extricate the victim, but she was confirmed dead by the Ministry of Health official at the scene,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the victim’s daughter was seriously injured in the head while the victim’s sister-in-law suffered a fractured right leg.

Muhamad Deri said the driver of the Toyota Cross, a doctor, who was driving to work, sustained minor injuries.

The injured victims were rushed to the hospital for further treatment and the deceased victim was handed over to the police for further action.