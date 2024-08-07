Woman falls into gorge at Mt Korbu, rescue ‘long and perilous’

IPOH: A woman climber survived falling into a 10-metre (m) deep gorge while descending from Mount Korbu here today, and a rescue has been mounted though it could prove to be a treacherous overnight operation lasting 12 hours.

Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad, Perak Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations) said through information received, the 35-year-old victim was believed to have suffered a rib injury.

“A report was received regarding the case at around 3.29 pm and a search and rescue (SAR) operation was mounted by the Tambun fire and rescue station (BBP) to the scene.

“The senior operations commander together with 12 firemen and rescue equipment coupled with the help of some mountain guides moved to the location at about 4.20 pm today to start the rescue effort,” he said.

Sabarodzi said the SAR operation carried out may also take time due to factors such as distance (Mt Korbu itself is 25 kilometres from Ipoh), rainy weather and the topography (not recommended for amateur climbers) of the area.

“The climbing time to reach the victim’s location is estimated to be six hours and an estimated even longer time is needed to bring the victim down by way of a stretcher.

“Besides that, we also have to climb at night, wading through creeks and treacherous trails due to the rain,” he said.

Apparently, the victim said she embarked on the Mt Korbu and Gayong (sited next to Mt Korbu) climbing trail with 34 other participants on July 6. Mt Korbu is the second highest mountain (2,183 metres) after Gunung Tahan (2,187m) in the peninsula.