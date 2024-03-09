Woman gets four years jail for submitting false information to NRD

TAWAU: A salted fish trader was sentenced to four years in prison by the Magistrate’s Court here today after pleading guilty to two charges of providing false information to the National Registration Department (NRD) in 2011 and 2012.

The defendant, Kartinadari Amai, 56, made the plea after the charges were read before Magistrate Don Stiwin Malanjum.

The mother of 13 was accused of providing false information to register identity cards in the names of Mohd Hafik Julal and Hasnani Julal at the Tawau NRD on March 11, 2011, and Nov 16, 2012.

Based on the facts of the case, the NRD found that the accused falsely registered the birth of Mohd Hafik, Hasnani, and Merna as her biological children in 1999.

Her biological children also confirmed that these three individuals are not their siblings.

The accused was charged under Regulation 25(1)(b) of the National Registration Regulations 1990 (Amendment 2007), which carries a penalty of up to three years imprisonment, a maximum fine of RM20,000, or both upon conviction.

Magistrate Don Stiwin sentenced Kartinadari to two years in prison for each charge, with the sentences to run consecutively, starting from the date of her arrest on Aug 30, resulting in a total of four years imprisonment.

Sabah NRD prosecuting officer Mohd Naser Nadzeri appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by lawyer Jhassary P. Kang.