Sibu sets Malaysia record with 18.3m Melanau swing at cultural fest

SIBU: The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has secured a spot in the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR) with its towering 18.3-metre Melanau swing, known as the itut.

Built as the centrepiece of this year’s Borneo Cultural Festival (BCF), the swing became a major attraction, drawing 2,288 visitors, surpassing the initial target of 2,000.

The swing was constructed by members of the Persatuan Kebajikan Melanau Kampung Nangka at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 1.

Favorable weather throughout the 10-day festival, which ran from July 3, contributed to the high turnout.

During the closing ceremony of the 21st BCF, SMC chairman Clarence Ting Ing Horh received the MBOR certificate from Edwin Yeoh, a representative of the record-keeping body.

The event was officiated by Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Dr Sim praised the festival for successfully highlighting Borneo’s cultural diversity through performances, exhibitions, and community activities.

“Over the past 10 days, the public has had the opportunity to witness the creativity and traditions of diverse communities, which also helped strengthen unity and reinforce the Bornean identity,“ he said in a speech read by State Deputy Minister Datuk Michael Tiang Ming Tee.

He commended organisers, government agencies, and participants for ensuring the festival’s smooth execution.

Dr Sim emphasised that such events go beyond entertainment, playing a vital role in fostering social cohesion, boosting tourism, and enhancing community well-being.

The festival featured over 30 ethnic groups, with activities ranging from musical performances to traditional food bazaars.

Dr Sim expressed hope that the unity and cultural appreciation displayed during BCF 2025 would continue to flourish. - Bernama