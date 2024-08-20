Woman journalist’s sexual harassment case classified as NFA - Police

GEORGE TOWN: The investigation into the case of a man who allegedly sexually harassed a female journalist during the Sungai Bakap state by-election campaign last month was classified as no further action (NFA).

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad who confirmed the matter said the NFA decision was determined by the office of the deputy public prosecutor (DPP).

“The police received information from the DPP’s office that the case was classified as NFA,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Previously, the media reported that the police were completing the investigation papers on the case before it was referred to the DPP’s office for further action.

The sexual harassment allegedly occurred at Dewan Khairat Sungai Kecil on July 3, when the female journalist was covering a programme involving Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also the UMNO president.

The sexual harassment incident was allegedly seen by several other media practitioners before the man, who claimed to be an employee of a political party, was arrested.