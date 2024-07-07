Youth Robot Challenge provides platform for knowledge, exposure in robotics - Adam Adli

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Youth Robot Challenge 2024, hosted by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, provides a platform for young people to exchange ideas, and gain knowledge and exposure in the field of robotics.

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Adam Adli Abd Halim stated that the competition, established in 2018, has also provided other benefits, including exposure to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

“This year, we have seen increased participation, indicating a healthy indicator of engagement and improvement in TVET skills quality and robotic technology showcased by students from Institut Kemahiran Tinggi Belia Negara (IKTBN) and Institut Kemahiran Belia Negara (IKBN).

“Moreover, through this competition, we can unearth talents and highlight their potential in this field while also enhancing the skills offered by TVET institutions in our country,“ he told reporters after officiating the Youth Robot Challenge 2024 and the Innovation Development Through Educational Activities 2024 (iDEA’24) Awards at IKTBN Bukit Mertajam today.

He said the challenge will be continued next year, with plans to collaborate with other ministries such as the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation, and the Ministry of Human Resources.

“The Youth Robot Challenge not only stimulates interest in science and technology among youth but also fosters creativity and teamwork spirit. This demonstrates the Ministry’s commitment to developing local talent in this increasingly important field,“ he concluded.