Youth urged to embrace patriotism ahead of 2024 National Day

PUTRAJAYA: The young generation should use the 2024 National Day celebration as an opportunity to strengthen their sense of identity and commitment to nationhood, said National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

He called on the youth to not only embrace a patriotic spirit but also to deeply understand and appreciate the true significance of independence

“This is the duty of every patriotic citizen. It is important that Independence Day is not seen merely as a public holiday for leisure or shopping,“ he said in a statement today.

The 67th National Day celebration, set for Aug 31, will take place in Putrajaya with the theme “MADANI Malaysia: Jiwa Merdeka.”

Aaron emphasised the importance of quickly embracing and embodying the meaning of independence and honouring the sacrifices of national heroes.

He encouraged Malaysians to display the Jalur Gemilang proudly, whether at home, in workplaces, or on vehicles, as a symbol of their commitment to the nation.

“Let us decorate our surroundings with the Jalur Gemilang. It’s time for the young generation to uphold the legacy of our nation’s independence and show our love for Malaysia,“ he added.