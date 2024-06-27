YWP plans to implement subsidised preschool programme to help the needy

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan (YWP) plans to launch a special programme to establish preschool childcare centres to help reduce the cost of living for low-income families.

Its executive director Abdul Rahman Siraj said the foundation also intends to offer subsidies to mitigate the rising preschool fees.

“This preschool programme, besides helping to reduce the cost of living, also offers a different curriculum with an emphasis on instilling high moral values among children,” he said during a visit to Wisma Bernama here today.

Abdul Rahman said the visit aimed to strengthen strategic cooperation between the two parties in efforts to improve the living standards of Federal Territories residents.

Abdul Rahman said during today’s meeting, YWP also expressed the desire to establish a strategic partnership with the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) for information sharing and training purposes.

“We want to temporarily place our media officers or have them undergo training with Bernama so that they can learn about editorial, infographics and media management, as well as new technology in media usage and applications.

“This strategic collaboration is crucial to ensure that YWP’s information and programmes can be widely disseminated through effective news media to the public,” he said.

Abdul Rahman also expressed hope that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) can be signed between the two parties soon so that the cooperation can be realised in a more structured manner.