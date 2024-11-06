SHAH ALAM: The presence of Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin’s mother at the location where the body of the child was discovered, as well as at their residence, is a step in finalising the investigation into the murder case.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said this is a necessary procedure before the investigation papers can be finalised and submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s office for further action.

He said that updates on the status of the investigation and the parents’ remand will be announced by Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain.

“For now, I cannot provide any updates regarding the remand of Zayn Rayyan’s parents, scheduled to end on Thursday.

“They (Zayn Rayyan’s parents) cannot be detained any longer, so let’s wait. Perhaps the CID chief will give a statement regarding the progress of this case,“ he told a press conference at the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters today.

Yesterday, Zayn Rayyan’s mother was taken back to their residence at Apartment Idaman, Damansara Damai, as well as the location where the body was discovered near their home, believed to reconstruct the events preceding the discovery of the child’s body.

Last Friday, Hussein reportedly said the remand period of Zayn Rayyan’s parents has been extended until June 13 to facilitate further investigation.

According to Hussein, inconsistent statements were among the reasons for extending the remand period of the autistic child’s parents.

On Dec 6 last year, the body of six-year-old Zayn Rayyan was discovered in a stream near his home at Apartment Idaman, after he was reported missing the day before.

The boy is suspected to have been murdered, as autopsy findings indicated injuries to his neck and body consistent with self-defence.