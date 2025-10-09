Express bus operator warns of cow collisions at Gua Musang – Kuala Krai route

ANIMAL-VEHICLE COLLISIONS have long been a contentious issue in Malaysia, especially in rural areas where roads are often unlit and wildlife can appear without warning — making night driving particularly dangerous.

Following a chilling dashcam video shared by bus operator Sani Express, road users are being reminded to exercise extreme caution when travelling along the Gua Musang – Kuala Krai route, recently flagged as one of the high-risk roads in the East Coast region.

In a TikTok video, Sani Express described the route as having “a bit of everything” to challenge the driver.

“A reminder to all drivers: this route has many sharp bends, poorly lit and slippery roads, as well as wild animals and livestock that sometimes cross – particularly at night.

“Please drive carefully and prioritise the safety of yourself and your passengers,” the company urged.

The warning came after one of the company’s buses was involved in a collision with a herd of cows.

In the 30-second dashcam footage, the bus was travelling at night along the Gua Musang – Kuala Krai route when it suddenly encountered a group of cows crossing the road. Despite the driver braking hard, the bus struck several animals, some of which were visibly thrown by the impact.

Fortunately, the cows quickly stood up and left the road, allowing the bus driver to safely continue the journey.

The incident underscores the growing concern over these types of collisions in Malaysia.

According to former Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, a total of 2,361 wild animals were killed in road accidents between 2020 and 2024.

Pahang recorded the highest number of wildlife road fatalities during this period, with 765 deaths, followed by states including Johor, Negeri Sembilan, Perak, Terengganu, and Kedah.