150 Johor religious schools critical, need to be repaired immediately - Exco

ISKANDAR PUTERI: A total of 150 state government religious schools are categorised as critical, and need to be repaired immediately, the Johor State Assembly was told today.

Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said that a school which is categorised as critical involves problems with the school’s wiring, roof and toilets.

“This year a total of 50 religious schools, with a total allocation of RM3 million for the purpose of school renovation, have been carried out, while the remaining 100 schools, which have not been renovated, will be implemented next year, with an allocation of RM12 million, as a result of the state government’s collaboration with various agencies, including the state Islamic Religious Council Johor (MAINJ) and Johor Islamic Corporation (PIJ).

“The state government has received applications for the maintenance of between 150 and 200 schools, out of a total of 583 religious schools in the state, and each of these applications will be evaluated according to critical and non-critical categories,” he said when answering an oral question from Datuk Jefridin Atan (BN-Kukup) at the state assembly sitting, here.

Jefridin wanted to know about the state government’s efforts to improve facilities in most of the state government’s religious schools, which were found to be outdated and not well maintained.

Mohd Fared (BN-Semerah) said that this year, the state government, through MAINJ, allocated RM2.5 million to replace 9,370 pieces of furniture, including student desks and chairs, as well as canteen tables and chairs, involving 158 schools.

In response to an oral question from Abdul Aziz Talib (PN-Maharani), regarding the appointment of religious school teachers, Mohd Fared said that, so far, there are vacancies involving as many as 658 warrants for grade DG29 and 74 warrants for grade DG41.

“The state government will appoint a total of 300 state religious school teachers, grade DG29 with permanent status, who will be processed for placement next year, while 295 teachers, grade DG29 with contract status, will be appointed next year,” he added.

Meanwhile, state Women, Family and Community Development Committee chairman, Khairin-Nisa Ismail @ Md On, said that the state Social Welfare Department allocated RM22.6 million to help the less fortunate, involving 54,365 recipients, last month.

Khairin-Nisa (BN-Serom) said this when replying to Fauziah Misri’s (BN-Penawar) oral question about the amount of aid that the state government has channelled to the Welfare Department’s recipients. - Bernama