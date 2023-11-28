16 inidviduals fined RM3,000 each for participating in online job scam

MALACCA: A total of 16 individuals, including three Chinese nationals, were fined a total of RM48,000 at the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court here today after pleading guilty to being involved in an online job scam.

Magistrate Sharda Shienda Mohd Suleiman fined each of the accused RM3,000 in lieu of seven months’ jail after all the accused entered guilty pleas for offering non-existent job offers in the United Kingdom.

The 13 locals are Ooi Shou Lian, 27, Foo Nian Cher, 37,Chong Teck Ann, 28, Ooi Soon Hong, 27, Ngin Wooi Ching, 27,Yong Jian Wei, 25, Chan Kian Heng, 25,Tan Sheng Hooi, 27,Lee Wai Kong, 24,Chong Kok Wei, 21, Ahmad Asyraf Othman, 22, Liw Yit Loong, 27 and Lee Wai Si, 22, while the three Chinese nationals are Xiao Kunmang, 24, Zhou Qi, 22 and Yu Quan, 32.

The accused were charged under Section 120B(1) of the Penal Code and read together with Section 417 of the same code, for offering non-existent online jobs to victims in the United Kingdom on Nov 21 around 3.30 pm at a house in Jalan Vista Kirana, Taman Vista Kirana in Melaka Tengah district.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Asnini Kamarudin led the prosecution while all the accused were unrepresented. -Bernama