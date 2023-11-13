38,000 southern volunteers ready to face floods in Johor

ISKANDAR PUTERI: A total of 38,000 Southern Volunteers (SV) are ready to be mobilised to help residents in Johor in case of floods following the onset of the Northeast Monsoon on Saturday until March next year.

Deputy state secretary (Sports, Youth and Volunteering) Datuk On Jabbar said the volunteers would assist in operations before, during and after the floods.

“SV volunteers will help not only before and during the floods, but also in the post-flood clean-up operations,” he told reporters here today.

The Meteorological Department said the early phase of the monsoon, expected from this month until January next year, is forecast to bring heavy rains to Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Johor and western Sarawak.–Bernama