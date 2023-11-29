Abang Johari : MASwings acquisition is like infrastructure investment for Sarawak

KUCHING: The Sarawak government is equating the acquisition of MASwings Sdn Bhd, currently a subsidiary of Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB), as their investment in infrastructure development.

State Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said once it becomes a Sarawak-owned airline, MASwings would be able to provide more guaranteed essential air services even on less profitable routes.

“Therefore, it is not profit-motivated, rather it is essential to complete our transportation and logistics network in air connectivity within Sarawak and the region at a reasonable price,“ he said when winding up debate for the Sarawak 2024 budget at the State Legislative Assembly here today.

He said the decision to acquire MASwings was a bold step taken by the State government, knowing that air transportation played a crucial role in the economic and social development of Sarawak.

“Air travel, connects and provides fast and efficient mode of transportation within Sarawak, with other parts of Malaysia, Asian region and the rest of the world for business and tourism activities,“ he added. -Bernama