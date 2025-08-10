Budget 2026 to focus on longer term reform agenda

PETALING JAYA: Against a global backdrop driven by uncertainties and intensifying competition, Budget 2026 will remain focused on delivering Malaysia’s longer term economic reform agenda, while addressing short term challenges to maintain the momentum of growth and safeguard the resilience of the economy.

At the same time, efforts will be undertaken to enhance the well-being of the rakyat through more targeted and outcome-driven assistance towards improving quality of life.

According to the pre-Budget statement 2026 by the Ministry of Finance (MoF) , Budget 2026 aspires to advance the public sector reform agenda – enhancing governance, strengthening service delivery, and safeguarding fiscal sustainability.

To this end, the Government will prioritise the modernisation of public service delivery, introduce frameworks and legislation to strengthen civil service performance, and reinforce the principles of integrity and ethical governance.

MoF said these reforms will be underpinned by a commitment to optimise public resources, minimise leakages, and ensure that assistance is effectively targeted to those most in need.

To elevate national governance standards, Budget 2026 is said to build upon ongoing reforms under the FRA and National Anti-Corruption Strategy 2024–2028. These efforts are now being complemented by a suite of upcoming legislation — including the Government Procurement Act, State-Owned Enterprises Act, Ombudsman Act and Freedom of Information Act — aimed at reinforcing transparency, curbing leakages and restoring public trust.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) continues to lead enforcement and cross-border asset recovery efforts, including in cybercrime and digital asset flows.

Starting 2025, reforms in corporate governance — such as new audit exemption criteria for selected private companies — will further balance business compliance and good governance.

MoF said the Government is accelerating digitalisation across the public sector to optimise revenue collection, minimise leakages and improve programme delivery. This includes leveraging AI, big data analytics and automation to detect tax non-compliance — with agencies like LHDN using AI for more effective enforcement.

The Government is also accelerating efforts to enhance service efficiency and accessibility through nationwide GovTech initiatives. Applications such as MyVisa 2.0 and MyJPJ, alongside digital one-stop centres, are reducing bureaucratic burden and enabling more seamless public transactions.

These are underpinned by investments in digital infrastructure, data integration, and capacity building. While certain services and areas still require physical visits due to infrastructural or procedural constraints, the Government remains committed to overcoming these challenges through continued innovation and the expansion of GovTech solutions, ensuring that all Malaysians benefit from faster, more inclusive and citizen-centric services.

Budget 2026 will drive performance-based evaluations, capacity-building and accountability measures under the Public Service Efficiency Commitment Act 2025 (Act 867). These efforts aim to create a civil service that is agile, digitally fluent and equipped to implement Ekonomi Madani with integrity and speed. The Government also remains steadfast in improving the ease of doing business by streamlining regulations, simplifying business processes, and accelerating the digitalisation of government services to reduce red tape and enhance complete service delivery.

“Raising the Ceiling” is one of the three central pillars of Ekonomi Madani, aimed at propelling Malaysia towards a high-income, competitive and sustainable economy grounded in humanistic values and social justice. This pillar focuses on breaking through long-standing structural constraints — particularly the nation’s over-reliance on low- and medium-cost economic models. With Ekonomi MADANI setting the ambition for Malaysia to become one of the world’s top 12 most competitive economies, a fundamental transformation of our industrial base is indispensable.

This includes elevating Malaysia’s position in global value chains and shifting towards higher productivity and innovation-driven growth.

At the heart of the “Raising the Ceiling” pillar is the imperative for Malaysia to capitalise on the next wave of industrial transformation. To kickstart this transition, the Government is prioritising investments in HGHV areas — covering new opportunities in frontier technologies and pathways anchored in sustainability. These include digital technology, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, renewable energy and AIdriven services — sectors with strong long-term growth potential, the ability to buoy Malaysia’s export growth and the capacity to create high-skilled employment.

This economic repositioning is compassed by a suite of policy levers designed to liberalise key sectors and attract quality investments.

To complement the nation’s industrial transformation, MoF said the Government will continue refining its suite of strategic investment incentives — with the New Investment Incentive Framework, slated for launch in the third quarter of 2025, to lead the way.

The goal is to tailor incentives to the economic returns of each sector, fostering a mutually beneficial dynamic that attracts quality investments while ensuring meaningful national gains.

MoF said Budget 2026 will sharpen this approach by further streamlining approval processes, dismantling bureaucratic hurdles and realigning incentives to better reflect the complexity, value-add and technological intensity of targeted industries.

These reforms aim to transform Malaysia into a facilitative, competitive investment destination that rewards innovation, prioritises long-term sustainability and positions the country at the forefront of economic value creation.

The strategic policy levers are designed to generate economic multipliers that cascade through the entire supply chain, building ecosystems that support HGHV sectors.

These efforts aim to drive inclusive, broad-based growth and catalyse development across all economic corridors.

Budget 2026 will continue cultivating these downstream ecosystems and accelerating regional development through the following focus areas:

• MSMEs and Digital Adoption: Supporting small businesses by easing access to export markets and financing their digital transition to improve productivity and competitiveness.

• Tourism and Services Growth: Leveraging Visit Malaysia 2026 to revitalise tourism and adjacent service sectors.

• Islamic Finance and Economy: Strengthening premium halal supply chains and cementing Malaysia’s global leadership by leveraging Islamic finance as a key enabler.

• Regional Development: Diversifying economic growth beyond established urban centres by developing catalytic nodes across states — replicating models such as the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), Kulim Hi-Tech Park and Penang Silicon Island.