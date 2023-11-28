Al-Sultan Abdullah, Prince Albert visit conservation centres for tigers, elephants in Pahang

TEMERLOH: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Prince Albert II of Monaco today visited two animal conservation centres in Lanchang here.

The Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah was in attendance.

Also present were Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar, Deputy Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii, and Perhilitan director-general Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim.

The royal guests started by visiting the Malayan Tiger Conservation Centre (MTCC), which began operations in February 2022 and currently houses five Malayan Tigers including two that were rescued from tiger-human conflict, namely the four-year-old Atan who was caught in Kerteh, Terengganu and four-and-a-half-year-old Bihai who was found in Gua Musang, Kelantan.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Prince Albert then proceeded to visit the Kuala Gandah National Elephant Conservation Centre (PKGKG), about eight kilometres away from the MTCC, which currently houses 25 elephants.

When signing the guest book at the PKGKG, the Prince also expressed his appreciation for the efforts carried out by MTCC and PKGKG, adding that the move is absolutely essential.

“Many thanks for the valuable work on biodiversity protection led by the MTCC and PKGKG. The elephants and Malayan Tigers deserve our full attention to keep them from extinction,” the Prince wrote.

The royal visitors were also ‘introduced’ to Elly, the six-year-old female elephant which has to use a prosthetic leg after being caught in a wire trap by poachers in Jeli, Kelantan, and later ‘entertained’ by seven elephants namely Kasturi, Pian, Abot, Alam, Rambai, Timor and Lasah.

Al-Sutan Abdullah and Prince Albert also fed the elephants and watched them bathing in the river at the conservation centre. -Bernama