Anwar, Wan Azizah perform Umrah, pray for peace in Palestine

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail performed the Umrah in Makkah today, after attending the Extraordinary Islamic Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Riyadh.

Anwar in a post on his Facebook page said he also prayed for Palestine to be free of oppression and destruction.

“May our brothers and sisters in Gaza and the West Bank be blessed with prosperity, peace, and given the strength in overcoming challenges and tyranny,“ read the post.

Anwar said following the Umrah, the Malaysian delegation would be leaving for the United States to participate in the 2023 Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Week.

The Prime Minister arrived in Riyadh yesterday afternoon to attend the eighth Extraordinary OIC Summit to discuss the ongoing Israeli aggression, cruelty and inhumanity in Palestine.

Leaders and delegates from OIC member states gathered at the summit hosted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is also the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. - Bernama