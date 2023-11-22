Australian fined for urinating in public area

SHAH ALAM: The Magistrate’s Court today imposed the maximum RM100 fine on an Australian electrician for urinating in a public area, at the basement car park of a shopping mall in Subang Jaya near here last week.

The accused, Chih Peter, 32, pleaded guilty after the charge was read out to him in English before Magistrate Sasha Diana Sabtu.

He was charged under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 with committing the offence at 10.51 pm on Nov 16. A video clip of him committing the act went viral on social media.

Peter had arrived from Australia on Nov 13 to visit a friend.

His lawyer, R. Morhaneraj, informed the court that Peter ws compelled to urinate in the parking area as he could not wait to use the restroom at that time.

“However, my client was unaware that the incident was recorded. Nevertheless, he has learned a lesson and will not repeat such an act,” he said.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Annur Athirah Amran requested the court to impose the maximum penalty, saying the accused should maintain decorum while in a foreign country.

Sasha Diana imposed the maximum penalty of RM100 in default one day’s jail.

Peter paid the fine. -Bernama