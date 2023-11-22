Australian in viral peeing video at car park in Subang Jaya fined RM100

SHAH ALAM: A 32 year-old Australian man who went viral for peeing on a pillar at a supermarket in Subang Jaya was imposed a fine of RM100 by the magistrate’s court today.

Chih Peter, pleaded guilty to his offence after Magistrate Sasha Diana made the ruling.

He was allegedly to have behaved indecently by urinating in public with the intention of purposefully provoking anger from nearby people, which happened nearby a parking area of a shopping mall at 10.51pm on Nov16, according to the charge sheet.

Chih was charged under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 (Act 336).

Lawyer R.Morhaneraj who pleaded the accused for a minimum sentence said,”He was left with no options but to urinate at the scene as he could not get into a nearby toilet in time.”

The lawyer added that Chih was not aware that he was recorded during that time.

“My client has learned his lesson from this incident and has made the promise to not repeat such mistakes ever again,” Morhaneraj said.

The court was asked to impose a deterrent sentence by the Deputy Public Prosecutor Annur Athirah Amran.

The suspect was detained around 11.15am at Subang Jaya district police headquarters yesterday (Nov 21), said the Subang Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Wan Azlan Mamat.

A police officer stationed at the USJ8 police station came across a 50-second viral video showcasing the Chih’s inappropriate actions on Sunday (Nov 19).

The video was filled with conversation of the recorder and the suspect with the suspect was made known of a restroom and subsequently apologised before leaving.