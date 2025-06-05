PKR 2024/2025 Annual Congress rescheduled to May 21-24

KUALA LUMPUR: The 2024 and 2025 PKR Annual Congress, including the congresses for Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) and Wanita PKR, have been rescheduled to May 21 to 24, said PKR secretary-general Dr Fuziah Salleh.

In a statement today, she said PKR has to adjust the dates as the party president, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, must perform official state duties in conjunction with the arrival of ASEAN heads of state in Malaysia on May 25.

According to the statement, the opening ceremony for the AMK Congress and Wanita PKR Congress will occur on Wednesday, May 21, and the congress proper for both wings will be held the next day (May 22).

She said the PKR Central Leadership Elections and the official opening of the annual congress will be held on Friday, May 23, adding that the 2024/2025 PKR Annual Congress is scheduled for Saturday, May 24.

Fuziah said preparations involving delegates, logistics, and implementation will be reorganised according to the new dates, urging relevant parties to observe the changes and make the necessary adjustments.