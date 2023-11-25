Balance of budget 2023 must be utilised before year end - Ahmad

PONTIAN: The government still has balance of funds from Budget 2023 involving development expenditure (DE) as well as operating expenditure (OE) which should be put to use until the end of the year.

Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the remaining allocation channeled through the budget involved development 18 per cent and eight per cent for operating with a total of RM388.1 billion.

He said as of Thursday (Nov 23), 26 ministries have used up 82 per cent for development expenditure and 92 per cent for operating expenditure.

“As such, the ministries need to finish the balance 100 per cent of Budget 2023 before Dec 31.

“For Budget 2024, the total is RM393.8 billion with RM303.8 bilion for operating expenditure (OE) while the remaining RM90 billion is for development expenditure (DE),” he told reporters after officiating the Heart Health Awareness Programme at Dewan Muafakat, Benut here today.

Meanwhile, on the 2022 Auditor-General’s Report (2022 LKAN), he regretted the ‘loss’ of RM681.71 million of public money and considered it a big sum when the people had hope that projects planned by the ministry would be implemented.

Ahmad, who is also the Member of Parliament for Pontian, said that based on the 2022 LKAN report, all 26 ministries need to take note of this year’s (2023) expenditure under the Unity Government so that the matter does not happen again.

“The Ministry of Finance (MOF) regrets that RM687.71 million was reported missing. MOF had a hard time finding money, but if it is leaked or lost, it is to the detriment of the people,“ he said.

Earlier, Auditor-General, Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi said the loss of money was related to the exemption of fines imposed on late supply and fertiliser, channeling of padi subsidy and intensive planting aid, failure to collect land lease revenue and replacement of firearms disposed. - Bernama