KUALA LUMPUR: TCS Group Holdings Bhd’s (TCS) wholly owned subsidiary, TCS Construction Sdn Bhd, has received approval from Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to resume construction activities for the J. Satine mixed development project in Wangsa Maju here.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the construction group said DBKL has approved the recommencement of work on Phase 3 (SOHO Block) and Phase 2 (Blocks A and B) of the project, following a thorough review and acceptance of the independent check consultant report (independent report).

“Construction on phase 1 (Blocks C and D) will proceed once the necessary foundation strengthening is fully completed and verified by other parties,” it said.

TCS director Datuk Tee Chai Seng said the group is pleased with DBKL’s decision, which acknowledges the positive findings regarding the safety and stability aspects outlined in the independent report.

“This approval allows us to move forward with the construction of the project, and our commitment to the highest standards of safety, quality, and integrity remains unwavering as we resume work.

“TCS will continue to work closely with all stakeholders and comply with the conditions set by DBKL,” he said.

On Nov 9, 2024, DBKL issued a stop-work order for the J. Satine project following reports of an explosion on site caused by structural issues.