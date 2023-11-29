BNM: Enhance self-protection mechanism, avoid falling victims to scammers

KUALA LUMPUR: The public is advised to enhance their self-protection mechanisms to avoid falling victim to online fraud or scams, which are becoming increasingly prevalent, especially as financial transactions shift online.

In fact, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) manager Vijayadurai Singgatore said the public is also advised to stay vigilant with the latest warnings and prevention tips issued by BNM on its official Facebook page regarding the modus operandi of scammers.

“As financial consumers, we need to put our shield up and protect ourselves by not simply clicking on various links or entertaining phone calls from unknown individuals. Just disconnect the call because the longer we talk, the higher the chances of us becoming a victim.

“Do not easily be deceived by unreasonable offers or calls claiming to be authorities, and so on... If our self-protection mechanism is strong, we will not be easily trapped and duped by scammers.”

He said this when featured in the Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara: Bicara MCMC” programme which discussed the issue of financial fraud, last night.

Vijayadurai said that BNM takes the issue of scams seriously and that it is well aware of the current developments in the modus operandi of scammers.

In this regard, he said BNM always focuses on prevention, cooperation, and public awareness.

“In terms of prevention, BNM has directed banks to implement five countermeasures last year, including expediting the transition from the use of one-time passwords (OTP) via short message service (SMS) to more robust verification methods to protect users, besides limiting the number of registered devices that can be used for banking transactions.

“BNM really takes this issue seriously, and all the measures taken are in line with the three aspects of prevention, cooperation, and awareness,” he said.

Meanwhile, Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) senior capacity development officer Natasya Nadzmi, when featured in another Ruang Bicara’s discussion on Online Harm: Pornography, said that the challenge of pornography is increasing, especially as technology continues to advance.

She noted that the situation is worsening due to the lack of regulations regarding its distribution methods, which have now shifted to messaging apps, including Telegram.

“We know Google, Instagram, or TikTok restrict access to pornography and would take down content that did not adhere to their guidelines. However, with WhatsApp and Telegram, for example, no one can control them because there is no regulation,” she said.

Natasya said that based on studies, 75 per cent of adolescents in the country have been found to have watched pornographic images and videos. To address this, comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) should be introduced in schools and at home.

“Some parents may not be able to discuss this with their children, so we can do it in schools. When talking about CSE, we are not talking about how to engage in sexual relationships, but its effects, the importance of protection, the diseases associated, and so on.

“Non-governmental organisations and the government can work together, and I think what has been done by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission and the Royal Malaysia Police is good.

“However, if possible, we want preventive measures to continue being taken,” she said. -Bernama