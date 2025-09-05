A 44-year-old man in Johor Bharu has advised the public to quit vaping before taking his last breath yesterday at 7.15am.

In a six-minute video on TikTok, user @radzirockrider revealed that he is on his deathbed due to a heart condition caused by a four-year vaping addiction, which he says began as a way to cope with work-related stress.

“My heart is only functioning at three percent. I had to be sedated and put on oxygen to be saved. Two weeks ago, I was admitted to the ward because of heart failure.

“I vaped so much where one hand was holding the vape while the other was on the motorcycle handlebar.

“When I stopped vaping for just two days, I experienced shortness of breath due to my weak heart, and I was taken to the hospital,“ he said.

He recounted how his condition worsened to the point where he needed oxygen and had to undergo a procedure to drain yellow fluid and pus from his lungs.

“To young people, quit vaping while you still have the chance,“ he ended the video with a heartfelt message.

The comment section was filled with condolences for his passing.