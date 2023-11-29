Building collapse: SAR continues

GEORGE TOWN: The search and rescue (SAR) operation for four victims feared to be still buried in the rubble of a logistic warehouse under construction that collapsed in Batu Maung, Bayan Lepas here, last night continues today.

The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), in a statement, said the SAR team was now removing the collapsed structure using heavy machinery

“A crane has been used to lift the heavy beam structure that blocks the entrance to the collapsed building and this task will take some time,“ read the statement.

According to JBPM, its team is having problems lifting the fallen beams to get to the victims buried under the rubble.

“This is because the beams are heavy and large concrete structures. We need machinery to lift and clear the area so that the rescue team can access the location of the victims. We use a crane and the service of a tracker to detect any unreported victims. We will continue the operation until all the victims are found and brought out, “ it said.

As of 6 am today, four victims were reported to be still buried in the rubble, three are confirmed dead and two seriously injured are receiving treatment at Penang Hospital. - Bernama