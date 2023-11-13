Climate change, environmental degradation will remain defining challenges - Raja Zarith Sofiah

JOHOR BAHRU: Climate change and environmental degradation will remain defining challenges, Johor Permaisuri Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah said.

Her Majesty said climate change and environmental degradation pose a risk to not only livelihoods but also to infrastructure, investment and businesses.

“Unfortunately, and sadly, they affect those who are already the most vulnerable. Whatever plans we make to address climate change, we must always consider these vulnerable families.

Raja Zarith Sofiah said the geopolitical landscape is shifting and there are crises in several parts of the world.

“These crises have exposed the fragility of the systems that have been put in a place and which have been practiced for decades. We have now come to realise changes must be made,” Raja Zarith Sofiah said at the launch of the Johor Green Development Masterplan and the Johor Sustainability Centre (JSC) held in conjunction with Asia-Pacific Climate Week (APCW) 2023 here today.

Also present were Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad and Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

Her Majesty also pointed out that Johor has experienced the devastating impacts of climate change such as flash floods and droughts.

Located in the southernmost part of Peninsular Malaysia, she said Johor is one of the areas that has been affected by the excessive and erratic rainfall which have led to the frequent occurrence of floods.

“These floods have caused loss of lives, loss of homes, environmental damage, economic loss and have also drastically altered river morphology.

“These natural disasters prove that water and climate change are inextricably linked. Global warming is worsening both water scarcity and water-related hazards,” said Raja Zarith Sofiah.

In commending the Johor state government, she said it has been playing an active role in combating climate change and promoting green development.

“I am both honoured and delighted that Johor is hosting such a pivotal event which demonstrates and reaffirms the state’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and green initiatives while simultaneously providing a platform for scientists, policymakers and practitioners to deliberate on climate matters ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference COP 28 in Dubai.

“I hope Johor’s dedication and leadership in hosting this event will herald partnerships with other states in Malaysia and countries in the Asia-Pacific region in addressing the challenges of a global climate crisis,” said Raja Zarith Sofiah.

On the Green Development Masterplan or Johor Green Deal, Raja Zarith Sofiah said it would become the primary reference and policy for the green development agenda as well as in guiding Johor in terms of prioritising the range of green growth projects for the state.

In ensuring the effective implementation of the Johor Green Deal, she said JSC would serve as a research avenue for the purpose of advising the state government on green development through collaborations with academic institutions and industry players.–Bernama