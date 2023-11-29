Court rejects Muhyiddin’s application for permanent return of passport

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin failed in his application to have his passport returned permanently to him.

This was after the Sessions Court Judge Azura Alwi dismissed the Pagoh MP’s application.

“After examining and listening to the submissions of all parties, the court opines that the applicant (Muhyiddin) needs to present stronger reasons other than holiday and medical check-up. In addition, the applicant is still facing three more charges of money laundering.

“Therefore, it is premature for the court to change the bail conditions,” she said, adding that Muhyiddin can still apply for a temporary release of his passport and he will not be prejudiced.

On Oct 16, the politician filed the application on the basis that he needed the passport for a family holiday in London and a medical check-up in Singapore at the end of this year.

Muhyiddin’s counsel Datuk Seri K. Kumaraendran then requested the passport to be returned today as his client will start his holiday trip on Dec 15.

Since the matter was not objected to by the deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib, the court then allowed for the document to be temporarily returned to Muhyiddin today and ordered the passport to be returned to the court before Jan 15, 2024.

Muhyiddin, who was clad in a black suit, was present today.

On Oct 2, Muhyiddin filed an application for the Sessions Court here to give him a discharge not amounting to acquittal (DNAA) of the three charges of money laundering, amounting to RM200mil, relating to the Jana Wibawa project.

Muhyiddin is also facing two charges of receiving proceeds from unlawful activities amounting to RM195mil from Bukhary Equity, which was deposited into Bersatu’s CIMB Bank account.

The offences were allegedly committed at CIMB Bank Menara KL Branch, Jalan Stesen Sentral, here, between Feb 25 and July 16, 2021, and between Feb 8 and July 8, 2022.

Muhyiddin was also charged at the Shah Alam Sessions Court on March 13 this year with receiving money from illegal activities amounting to RM5mil, and the case had been transferred to the Sessions Court here for a joint trial.

On Aug 15, the High Court acquitted and discharged Muhyiddin of four counts of abuse of power involving RM232.5mil in connection with the Jana Wibawa project.

The prosecution then filed a notice of appeal at the Court of Appeal against the decision, and a hearing has been set for Feb 28 and 29 next year. - Bernama