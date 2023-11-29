'Datuk' believed to be mastermind of alcohol, drug smuggling syndicate nabbed

PASIR GUDANG: A man with the title 'Datuk' believed to be the mastermind of an alcohol and drug smuggling syndicate, was arrested along with seized goods amounting to RM10.37 million at a factory in Taman Pasir Putih Industrial Area, Seri Alam, here, last Monday (Nov 27).

Johor Police Chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the 46-year-old local businessman was arrested along with four men aged between 26 and 54 in a special operation by the 5th Battalion Simpang Renggam General Operations Force (GOF).

He said that initially the raid from 11 am to 8 pm was conducted to uncover an alcohol smuggling syndicate, before the team also managed to find a mini drug processing laboratory at the premises.

“In this operation, we found a total of 7,910 boxes containing 189,840 cans of alcohol without customs duty worth RM5.53 million in 11 containers.

“At the same time, a mini drug processing laboratory used to process ecstasy-type drugs was also found at the premises,“ he said at a press conference at the Seri Alam District Police Headquarters (IPD), here today.

Also present was Johor Deputy Police Chief DCP M. Kumar.

Kamarul Zaman said the syndicate was believed to have been active since June last year, using industrial areas to deceive the authorities.

He said his team also seized 22.84 kilogrammes of ecstasy powder, 2,320 ecstasy pills, 182.90 litres of chemical liquid and processing equipment worth RM1.79 million.

He added that 10 types of cars were also seized, including Lamborghini and Range Rover luxury cars, as well as various types of currency and jewellery with an estimated value of RM3.04 million.

He said that all the suspects were remanded for four days starting Tuesday (yesterday).

The case is being investigated under Section 135 (1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967, Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Amendment 2002), Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 3 (1) of the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985. -Bernama