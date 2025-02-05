Malaysia to face hosts China in Sudirman Cup quarterfinal

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s national badminton squad faces its toughest test yet after being drawn against hosts China in today’s Sudirman Cup 2025 quarterfinals following the draw ceremony in Xiamen yesterday.

The Malaysian team, which finished as Group C runners-up, will challenge the 13-time champions and three-time defending titleholders who topped Group A.

The other quarter-final ties will see Japan face Taiwan, Denmark take on South Korea, and Thailand go up against Indonesia.

A potential semifinal awaits Malaysia against either Japan or Taiwan should they overcome China.

During the group stage, Malaysia secured two victories - a 5-0 win against France and 4-1 against Australia - before a narrow 2-3 loss to Japan.

Malaysia’s best Sudirman Cup performance remains three semifinal appearances, namely in 2009, 2021, and 2023.