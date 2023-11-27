Fahmi mulls filing defamation suit over Coldplay concert

PUTRAJAYA: Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil is considering filing a lawsuit against those who have defamed him over the organisation of the Coldplay concert recently.

Fahmi said there was an individual who made a graphic poster claiming he expressed the phrase ‘Alhamdulillah’ following the smooth progress of the programme at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium last Wednesday.

He said the comment made by the individual was based on a media report on his response to the concert being held.

“To me, this is defamatory, malicious, and actually taken out of context from what I had said and my full reply to the reporter can be found on the website (news report).

“I will ask my lawyer to investigate all parties involved in disseminating this defamatory graphic poster, and we will take legal action against them... there are parties with motives to distort the facts from my statement,“ he told a press conference at the end of the PKR 2023 Annual National Congress at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) here today.

Earlier, a post on Facebook went viral claiming that Fahmi was ‘grateful’ for the execution of the Coldplay concert, accompanied by a graphic showing the minister against the backdrop of the concert with the caption ‘Coldplay Concert: Alhamdulillah, running smoothly - Fahmi Fadzil.–Bernama