172 flood victims still at relief centre in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 172 flood victims from 57 families in Sabah remain at a Permanent Relief Centre (PPK) as of this morning.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, said the PPK still in operation is located in Selagon.

“The PPK, which was opened on May 3, remains operational as 10 villages in the Beaufort district are still affected by the flood disaster,“ the statement said.

According to the official website of the Malaysian Meteorological Department, several areas in Sabah are forecast to experience thunderstorms this morning.

Thunderstorms are also expected in some parts of the interior in the afternoon, with rain expected at night in several interior areas, with temperatures ranging between 21 and 33 degrees Celsius.