Floods in Selangor subside, Perak recovering

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in Selangor recovered tonight with the last four relief centres closed.

The Selangor State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said four relief centres were the Jenderam Hilir Community Hall, SMK Dengkil and Dengkil Community Hall in Sepang district, as well as the Kampung Bukit Changgang Community Hall in Kuala Langat.

In Perak, the number of flood victims decreased to 349 people from 103 families, compared to 423 people from 127 families this morning, housed in five relief centres in Hilir Perak and Kerian.

The Perak State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat in a statement said that in Hilir Perak, 169 people from 50 families were still at the Padang Tembak Multipurpose Hall while the Teluk Intan Municipal Council Hall housed 66 people from 22 families.

“The Chikus Multi-Purpose Hall is housing 34 victims from eight families.

“The number of flood victims in Kerian district also dropped to 23 people from four families housed at SK Changkat Lobak and SK Alor Pongsu still houses 57 people from 19 families,“ read the statement.-Bernama