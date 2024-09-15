Gov’t has never made decision to mandate halal certification for restaurants, industries - Ahmad Zahid

SHAH ALAM: The government has never made a decision to require all restaurants nationwide or any food and beverage (F&B) industry to apply for halal certification, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said any proposal and study on halal certification would not compel non-Muslim operators to do so.

“Discussions regarding halal issues have been ongoing for a long time. In fact, halal certificates are usually applied for by non-Muslim restaurant operators in the country,” he said when officiating the 78th MIC General Assembly at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) here, today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the chairman of the Malaysia Halal Council, thus urged his colleagues in the Unity Government not to misinterpret the issue.

“Do not fall into the trap set by our political opponents. Yesterday, after the nomination of candidates in the Mahkota state constituency, we from Barisan Nasional (BN) held a meeting with all PH parties.

“I have informed those involved in the ongoing conflict over this issue, that do not raise sensitive or contentious issues; respect each other’s religion,” he said.

Previously, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar was reported to have said that the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) was considering a proposal to make halal certification mandatory for restaurants and companies that did not serve pork or alcohol.

The issue sparked controversy when Seputeh MP Teresa Kok reportedly said that halal certification should be voluntary, allowing operators to make decisions based on market demand, not by force.

Communications Minister and Government Spokesperson Fahmi Fadzil was reported saying that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had requested Mohd Na’im to present a report on the issue at the upcoming Cabinet meeting.