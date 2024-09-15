Cops raid six e-waste processing premises, seize materials worth RM41.5m

KUALA LUMPUR: Police raided six premises involved in processing illegal metal, plastic and electronic waste (e-waste) and confiscated various materials worth RM41.5 million in an integrated operation around Pandamaran in Klang, Selangor on Thursday (Sept 12).

Among the items seized were 2,900 kilogrammes (kg) of stainless steel, 83,700kg of aluminium, 6,000kg each of steel and solid iron, 30,000kg of plastics, 103,000kg of cables, 50 e-waste processing machines and 14 transport machinery.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department acting director Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said they also arrested six locals and 43 foreigners aged between 22 and 60 during the operation.

“The locals are believed to act as the coordinators, who collected profits from the activities carried out,” he said in a statement today.

He added that premises, which operated without licences and were not registered, are believed to have raked in millions of ringgit in profits.

Mohd Yusoff said that, upon inspection, they also found that various offences had been committed, including failure to produce valid documents for carrying out their processing activities in the area.

He said the Selangor Department of Environment also sealed the premises and issued compounds under the Environmental Quality Act 1974 for not having an effluent treatment system for plastic washing activities.

“The illegal disposal of e-waste and plastics containing toxic materials can result in serious health complications for those who are exposed to this pollution,” he said.