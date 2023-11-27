Floods: More victims in Kelantan, fewer in Terengganu, no change in Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: While the number of flood evacuees placed at temporary relief centres in Selangor remained the same, there is an increase in Kelantan and a decrease in Terengganu as of this morning.

In KELANTAN, the total number of victims rose a little to 718 people from 204 families as of 8 am compared to 709 evacuees from 201 families last night.

According to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) Info Bencana portal, four relief centres were opened, two each in Pasir Mas and Bachok.

In Pasir Mas, 232 victims from 79 families are sheltering at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tok Deh while 65 people from 19 families are still housed at the relief centre in Kedai Tanjong.

In Bachok, a total of 67 evacuees from 16 families are still housed at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Beris Panchor while 354 victims from 90 families are still at SK Jelawat.

Meanwhile, in TERENGGANU, the flood situation is improving, with 225 evacuees from 49 families still placed at five relief centres in four districts as of 8 am today.

According to the Terengganu State Disaster Management Committee (JBPN), a total of 112 victims from 25 families are still sheltering at a relief centre in Besut while 54 people from 12 families are still placed at a centre in Kuala Terengganu.

In Dungun, 50 evacuees from 10 families are still housed in two centres while in Setiu, only nine victims from two families remained at the centre in SK Kampung Rhu Sepuluh.

Meanwhile, the water levels of rivers at two main stations namely Parit Utama in Padang Kemunting, Kuala Nerus and Sungai Tumpat in Kampung Baru Kemasik, Kemaman were at the alert and warning levels respectively.

In SELANGOR, the number of flood victims as of 8 am remained the same as last night, with 83 victims from 29 families in Kuala Selangor housed in two relief centres, with 47 victims in Balai Raya Rantau Panjang and 36 people in Sekolah Kebangsaan Sultan Abdul Aziz.

Meanwhile, the publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my website said the water level at Sungai Bernam in Kampung Sungai Selisek, Hulu Selangor has exceeded the danger level at a height of 27.63 metres (m), although it showed a downward trend as of 8 am.

Three rivers in Selangor are at alert levels, with Sungai Bernam in Jambatan SKC, Hulu Selangor reaching 18.27m; Sungai Langat at the Sungai Manggis Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) in Kuala Langat at 2.5m, with both rivers on the upward trend; while Sungai Selangor in Rantau Panjang, Kuala Selangor at 7.09m on the downward trend.–Bernama