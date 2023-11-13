HPPNK 2023: Miracle gaming emerges champion in E-Sports tournament

IPOH: The team Miracle Gaming from Putrajaya emerged as champion in the Mobile Legends Tournament held in conjunction with the National Farmers, Breeders and Fishermen’s Day (HPPNK) 2023 here.

The team brought home a cash prize of RM3,000, a trophy and a certificate in the inaugural tournament jointly organised by the National Farmers’ Association (NAFAS) and National Fishermen’s Association (NEKMAT) under the Agro Millenia segment.

Akmal Aqil Sarbani, 22, Phan Junlarm, 15, Hadi Hakimi Abu Bakar, 19, Muhammad Hazril Haziq Khairol, 17 and Lim Jin Gian, 18, displayed exceptional prowess by defeating the Watermelon team with a score of 2-0.

Despite featuring a pro player from Lunatix, Chong Wei Qian, 18, the Watermelon team had to settle for second place and received RM1,000 in cash, a trophy and a certificate.

Ftslr X Cecube claimed the third spot, while Extraordinary 7 came in fourth place. They received prizes of RM500 and RM400, along with a trophy and a certificate.

At the same event, lucky draws featuring up to RM10,000 worth of prizes were also held.

The prizes were presented by Farmers Organisation Authority (LPP) deputy director-general (operations) Nik Mohd Shaharil Nik Md Hashim, NEKMAT general manager Azrin Shah Ismail and NAFAS deputy general manager Saripol Baharin Karim.

Meanwhile, Nik Mohd Shaharil told reporters that the e-sports tournament had achieved its goal by attracting a large number of youths to HPPNK 2023.

“Perhaps before this, many young people were not familiar with NAFAS or NEKMAT or even the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, so we try to bring a difference by introducing these entities through e-sports,” he said.

Various activities and events were held during the three-day HPPNK 2023 in Perak, which focused on four main segments, namely Agro Millenia, Agro Technology and Innovation, Sejahtera MADANI and Agro MADANI.-Bernama