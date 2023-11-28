Indonesian Vice President calls on PM

KUCHING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today received a courtesy call from the Vice President of the Indonesian Republic, Dr Ma’ruf Amin at a leading hotel here.

Anwar said among the matters discussed were on strengthening ties between the two countries on investment, trade and Indonesian manpower.

“We also shared the views that the issues be resolved as soon as possible,” he said in a statement after the meeting tonight.

Anwar said in the meeting, Ma’ruf also touched on the issue of Palestine as well as fate of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza in the attack by Zionist Israel regime.

He said the firm joint statement with President Joko Widodo on Palestine was also expressed before the President of the United States Joe Biden while attending the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2023 conference in San Francisco recently.

“In this meeting, Bapak Ma’ruf Amin also praised the MADANI Government which is now becoming stronger and more stable and hoped that Malaysia and Indonesia can move forward as quickly as possible in the future.

“Pray that the relationship between the two countries will continue to blossom and bring benefits to the people as a whole,“ he said.

After the meeting, the two leaders attended the 2023 Global Muslim Business Forum (GMBF) gala dinner at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) and they were scheduled to deliver the opening keynote speeches at the event.

The second edition of the GMBF held from today until Nov 30 aims to strengthen business relations in the Islamic world by establishing stronger business and partnership relationships around the world. -Bernama