JBPM ready to mobilise 600 PBBS during monsoon season

BATU PAHAT: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is ready to deploy around 600 Student Auxiliary Fire Officers (PBBS) to assist 24,000 officers and personnel in operations during the current Northeast Monsoon season.

JBPM deputy director-general (operations) Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said these auxiliary firefighters were from Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM), Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) and Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM).

He added that they would be assigned to rescue operations based on the location of fire stations near their residences.

“However, these PBBS must register at their local fire station first to enable them to join firefighters on duty during the monsoon season.

“We highly encourage their participation this time as it not only allows them to apply their knowledge but also increases the number of personnel on duty,” he told reporters after the commissioning ceremony of 46 PBBS at the UTHM Sultan Ibrahim Hall here today.

In the meantime, Nor Hisham said the JBPM personnel on duty during the monsoon season comprised 14,500 permanent officers and personnel, 2,000 auxiliary firefighters and nearly 8,000 volunteer firefighters, with 1,150 assets placed on standby.

He added that the department was targeting six universities to offer the Undergraduate Fire Corps (Kor Siswa Bomba) programme by 2025 in a bid to increase the number of auxiliary fire officers in the future.

“UTHM is the university that has produced the highest number of PBBS, and as of today, 268 have been commissioned, while the rest are from USIM and UiTM.

“In addition to the opportunity to serve at nearby fire stations, these officers also have the chance to work in private premises through the Fire Safety Manager Programme, where 8,000 premises are registered with JBPM,” he said.–Bernama