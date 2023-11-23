Johor MB: Visit Johor Year 2026 targets 12m tourists

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The year 2026 has been announced as Visit Johor Year 2026 with the state government targeting the arrival of 12 million domestic and international tourists to Johor.

Its Menteri Besar, Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (pix) said it will supported by various initiatives including marketing and promotion of Majestic Johor, improved tourism infrastructure, organising international standard tourism events and the introduction of sustainable tourism destinations.

“Johor is blessed as it has beautiful and attractive natural assets as well as historical and heritage buildings which could attract tourists from all over ther world.

“In this regard, I am announcing 2026 as Visit Johor Year. Various efforts will be made in attracting local and foreign tourists,” he said when tabling Johor Budget 2024 at the State Legislative Assembly sitting in Kota Iskandar here today.

He said before the Covid-19 pandemic, the state received 7.6 million tourists in 2019 and this year, the state government is targeting tourist arrivals to reach 8 million.

He added that the state government will cooperate with the federal government including agencies under the related ministries to ensure the success of several projects planned among them maintenance and upgrading of existing infrastructure with RM67.6 million allocation.

Among them, he said are works to upgrade the main jetty and bridge in Sungai Ular in Pulau Kukup Johor National Park in Pontian; upgrading facilities and building a canopy roof at Gunung Ledang Waterfall visitors complex in Muar; upgrading the arrival site in Tanjung Piai National Park in Pontian.

Onn Hafiz (BN-Machap) also said the Majestic Johor Festival will be embellished to attract local and foreign tourists to the state.

“Majestic Johor Festival has received honours from Tourism Industry Malaysia when it won the Gold Award Attractive State Tourism Event. Therefore, RM 1.7 million is allocated to continue this initiative.

“In addition, we will also strengthen the role of the Sustainable Tourism Destination Coordination Group Committee as a pilot programme that will be implemented in Mersing district in line with the National Tourism Policy 2020-2030 and Sustainable Development Goals,“ he added.

Earlier, Johor had announced 2020 as Visit Johor Year, simultaneously with the organising of Malaysian Games (Sukma) 2020, but both had to be canceled due to the pandemic. -Bernama