Johor presents state Budget 2024 with surplus of RM4.21m

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The state government presented the Johor Budget 2024 with a surplus of RM4.21 million at the state assembly (DUN) meeting here today.

The budget, which carries the theme “Promoting Development, Enriching the People”, is the second consecutive surplus budget presented by Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

He said the state government is targeting a projected state revenue of RM1.804 billion next year while the projected expenditure in 2024 is estimated at RM1.799 billion.

“These figures show that the state’s 2024 budget is a budget surplus of RM4.21 million. A total of RM1.163 billion is allocated as operating expenses,“ he said.

The Menteri Besar said next year’s budget was drawn up by sticking to the six cores of the Maju Johor plan with the support of 29 strategies and supported by 99 initiatives, which are closely related to the state’s future planning.

The six cores are government governance; economic development; social safety net; facilities and basic needs; safety, hygiene and environment; and Johor Youth.

“The people out there are facing various challenges, especially related to the increase in the price of essential goods and the fall in the value of the currency which at the same time causes an increase in the cost of living. Accordingly, the state’s Budget 2024 is seen as a continuation of the struggle to dignify Johor’s glorious economic development in order to improve the well-being of Bangsa Johor,“ said Onn Hafiz.

He noted that the world economic situation continues to be in a challenging state due to geopolitical tensions that continue to escalate and the ongoing tightening of financial policies in major countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, and European Union countries in order to deal with inflation.

Despite that, the Menteri Besar said Johor’s economy continues to be vibrant in this period of recovery and shows encouraging performance to emerge as the biggest contributor to national trade, following the increase in exports and imports in the state. - Bernama