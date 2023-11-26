Johor to present working paper on proposed LRT project after Nov 30 - Exco

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor government is expected to present the working paper on the proposal to implement a light rail transit (LRT) system in the state to the federal government after Nov 30, according to a state executive councillor.

State Works, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said a meeting would be held on Nov 30 to discuss the proposal for the implementation of the project.

“The meeting, which will involve various relevant agencies, will discuss and refine the proposal to implement the project. We also need to conduct a comprehensive study that takes into account the situation in Johor Bahru City.

“After the meeting, the state government will present the (working) paper to the federal government so that the project can be implemented,” he told reporters in Kota Iskandar here today.

He said that the comprehensive study for the proposed LRT project would involve various agencies, such as the Johor Public Transport Corporation (PAJ) and the Iskandar Regional Development Authority (IRDA).

According to Mohamad Fazli, the proposed LRT project spanning nearly 30 kilometres involving three lines namely Tebrau, Skudai and Iskandar Puteri, is estimated to cost RM20 billion.

Last Thursday, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, when tabling the state budget for 2024 said the high-speed railway (HSR) and LRT projects have to be implemented immediately to complete the ecosystem as a main investment destination in the region. - Bernama