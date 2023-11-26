Kelantan has received only RM40m in “wang ihsan” this year: MB

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government has only received RM40 million in “wang ihsan” (compassionate fund) from the federal government this year, compared to RM331.38 million last year, the State Assembly was told today.

Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud (pix) said this in response to a question from Rozi Mohamad (PAS-Tendong) regarding the payment of “wang ihsan” to the state by the federal government since 2020.

“For payment of wang ihsan, we received RM190.85 million in 2020, RM201.04 million in 2021 and last year, we received RM331.38 million. This year, we have only received RM40 million so far.

“The state government is negotiating to get the payment of the wang ihsan and let’s together pray that the remaining wang ihsan will be paid by the end of this year,“ he added.

Meanwhile, in response to a supplementary question from Azhar Salleh (PAS-Chondong Island) regarding follow-up actions and efforts taken by the state government to get the balance “wang ihsan”, Mohd Nassuruddin said the matter had been discussed with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the response was positive. - Bernama