Kemahang Rahmah Sales benefit Felda settlers

TANAH MERAH: The Rahmah Sale benefits 1,000 Felda Kemahang 1 settlers, through big savings on the price of daily necessities.

Housewife Aishah Muhammad, 37, said that the prices of goods were not only cheap, but there was also a sufficient supply of essentials for consumers.

“This sale is timely to save money in a situation where the prices of goods are rising. Essential goods such as eggs, rice, and sugar are also available at a cheap price, and we can save between RM1 to RM2 for each item.

“I bought 10 kilogrammes of rice for RM28 only, compared with RM40 at the normal price, so I saved RM12,” she said when met by Bernama at the Rahmah Sales for the Kemahang state constituency, held at the JKKR Muhibbah Hall, here today.

A check found that people started queuing as early as 7.30 am to get essentials at a cheaper price offered in the two-day sale, which will end tomorrow.

Meanwhile, a restaurant operator, Nur Rohana Khalid, 45, said that the sale was very helpful for traders to save on the cost of getting raw materials.

“On a normal day, I have to spend RM700 to RM1,000 to buy raw materials, but at this Rahmah Sale, I can save between RM200 and RM300 (for the same raw materials).

“Items such as sugar, rice, milk, and wheat flour I can save RM2 up to RM12, and through this cost saving I can use for other commitments,” she said. - Bernama