Monaco to collaborate with Malaysia in more areas that benefit both countries

KUALA LUMPUR: Monaco is open to collaborating with Malaysia in many possible areas that could mutually benefit both countries in the future, in line with the opening of the new Monaco Honorary Consulate Office, here.

In an exclusive interview with Bernama, Prince Albert II of Monaco said there might be some opportunities that both countries have a common interest such as the tourism and education industry, besides sustainability development.

“Why not also other areas that we have not thought about. Some cultural exchanges as well, and some educational opportunities for youth between both countries.

“So we have to look into this a bit further and really try to identify the best possible ways of cooperation that would be mutually beneficial to both countries,“ the Prince said.

Prince Albert is on a four-day inaugural state visit to Malaysia, which began last Sunday and ends tomorrow.

Asked about any prospective environmental projects in Malaysia under the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, the Prince said Monaco would work together with Malaysia to protect the tigers and elephant species in this country through this foundation.

“However, I am sure there are other areas, possibly more into the marine environment and different areas on the coastline around, what we (the foundation) do a lot also in core wave restoration and core wave ecosystem protection.

“So that could also be something that we could look at, so we are very open to different suggestions and different ideas and we are very much looking forward to this options,“ the Prince said.

Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation set up by the Prince in 2006, is dedicated to protecting the environment and promoting sustainable development at local and global levels.

On Nov 25, the Malaysian Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra), in a statement, among others said Malaysia aims to foster collaboration with the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation.

Meanwhile, about the Prince’s inaugural state visit, His Serene Highness said the visit has been an absolute and wonderful moment for him and the delegation via the warm welcome they had received, especially from Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

“Then, had a beautiful visit today at the tiger rehabilitation centre to the elephant centre as well. It was absolutely beautiful, was great and wonderful to see it and also try to see how my foundation can help in this areas of protecting this animal species not only in Malaysia but in Asia, as well,“ the Prince said.

Earlier, the Prince and Al-Sultan Abdullah visited the Malayan Tiger Conservation Centre (MTCC) and Kuala Gandah National Elephant Conservation Centre (PKGKG), in Lanchang, Pahang as part of Prince Albert’s inaugural state visit to Malaysia. - Bernama